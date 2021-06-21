Total technology industry cybersecurity deals worth $2.1bn were announced globally for May 2021, with the $400m acquisition of Wandera being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 86.3% over the previous month of $15.49bn and a drop of 62.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.71bn.

In terms of number of cybersecurity deals, the sector saw a drop of 10.87% with 82 deals in May 2021 when compared to the last 12-month average of 92 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with cybersecurity deals worth $1.23bn in May 2021.

technology industry cybersecurity deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five cybersecurity deals accounted for 59.8% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five cybersecurity deals stood at $1.27bn, against the overall value of $2.1bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Jamf Software’s $400m acquisition of Wandera

2) The $300m venture financing of Forter by Adage Capital Management, Bessemer Venture Partners, March Capital Partner, NewView Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, Third Point Ventures and Tiger Global Management

3) CVC Capital Partners VII (A)’s $250m private equity deal with Acronis International

4) The $200.54m private equity deal of I-Tracing by Eurazeo, I-Tracing-Management Team and Sagard

5) Blackstone Capital Partners and Salesforce.Com’s venture financing deal with Wiz for $120m.

