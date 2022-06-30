Technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals total $1.3bn in North America in May 2022

Total technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals worth $1.3bn were announced in North America in May 2022, led by $210m venture financing of Abnormal Security, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 150.2% over the previous month of $507.63m and a drop of 11.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.43bn.

North America held an 80.89% share of the global technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deal value that totalled $1.57bn in May 2022. With a 74.52% share and deals worth $1.17bn, the US was the top country in North America’s cybersecurity venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of cybersecurity venture financing deal activity, North America recorded 22 deals during May 2022, marking an increase of 29.41% over the previous month and a drop of 29.03% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 21 deals during the month.

North America technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals accounted for 69.2% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology cybersecurity venture financing deals stood at $880m, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry cybersecurity venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Greylock Partners,Insight Venture Management and Menlo Ventures $210m venture financing deal with Abnormal Security

2) The $200m venture financing of Semperis by Atrium Health Strategic Fund,Insight Partners,KKRInc,Paladin Capital Group,Tech Pioneers Fund and Ten Eleven Ventures

3) (USA), National Association,Capital One Bank,Eastern Bank,HPS Investment Partners and Owl Rock Capital Partners $200m venture financing deal with SimpliSafe

4) The $170m venture financing of Chainalysis by GIC

5) Accel,Charles River Ventures,Heavybit,Insight Partners and Uncork Capital $100m venture financing deal with Tailscale

