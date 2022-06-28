Technology industry internet of things deals total $5.4bn globally in May 2022

Total Technology industry internet of things deals worth $5.4bn were announced globally for May 2022, with the Emirates Telecommunications Group Co $4.4bn acquisition deal for 9.8% in Vodafone Group being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 62.3% over the previous month of $3.34bn and a rise of 13.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $4.79bn.

In terms of number of internet of things deals, the sector saw a drop of 15.19% with 67 deals in May 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 79 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with internet of things deals worth $4.6bn in May 2022.

Technology industry internet of things deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five internet of things deals accounted for 89.6% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five internet of things deals stood at $4.86bn, against the overall value of $5.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five Technology industry internet of things deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Emirates Telecommunications Group Co $4.4bn acquisition deal for 9.8% stake in Vodafone Group

2) The $200m acquisition of Seebo Interactive by Augury

3) BlackRock and Mithril Capital Management $110m venture financing deal with GreyOrange

4) The $80m venture financing of SkySpecs by Equinor Ventures,Evergy Ventures,Huron River Ventures,NextEra Energy Resources,Statkraft Ventures,The Goldman Sachs Group and UL Ventures

5) Battery Ventures,Intel Capital (Cayman),Pitango Venture Capital,Saban Ventures and Vertex Ventures HC $67m venture financing deal with Nexite

