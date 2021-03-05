WCM Investment Management’s $984.44m private equity with Amadeus IT Group was the technology industry’s biggest internet of things deal of Q4 2020 as internet of things deals worth $6.78bn were announced globally in the quarter, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 94.1% over the previous quarter and a drop of 84.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $43.59bn.

In terms of number of internet of things deals, the sector saw a drop of 17.89% over the last four-quarter average with 257 deals against the average of 313 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with internet of things deals worth $2.33bn.

technology industry internet of things deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry internet of things deals accounted for 42.1% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five internet of things deals stood at $2.85bn, against the overall value of $6.78bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry internet of things deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) WCM Investment Management’s $984.44m private equity with Amadeus IT Group

2) The $566.43m acquisition of Telink Microelectronics (Shanghai) by Beijing Teamsun Technology

3) Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research, Greylock Partners, SoftBank Vision Fund one and T. Rowe Price Group’s $500m venture financing of Nuro

4) The $500m venture financing of Hangzhou Lianke Meixun Biomedical Technology by GL Ventures, Hillhouse Capital Group, Tencent Holdings and TrustBridge Partners

5) Circet Group’s acquisition of Esas Group for $303.05m.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed internet of things deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.