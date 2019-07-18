Total technology industry M&A deals in Q2 2019 worth $82.77bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 9.7% over the previous quarter and a drop of 25.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $111.39bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $47.56bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $45.63bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q2 2019 was the US with 537 deals, followed by the UK with 124 and Canada with 81.

In 2019, as of the end of Q2 2019, technology M&A deals worth $178.02bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 19.7% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in Q2 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 46.7% of the overall value during Q2 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry M&A deals stood at $38.63bn, against the overall value of $82.77bn recorded for the quarter. The top announced technology industry M&A deal tracked by GlobalData in Q2 2019 was Salesforce.Com’s $15.7bn acquisition of Tableau Software.

In second place was the $10.05bn acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon Technologies and in third place was Capgemini’s $5.68bn acquisition of Altran Technologies.

The $4.4bn acquisition of Epsilon Data Management by Publicis Groupe and AGL Energy’s acquisition of Vocus Group for $2.79bn held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

