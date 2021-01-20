Total technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2020 worth $243.37bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 12.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 107% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $117.63bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $121.92bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $117.97bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q4 2020 was the US with 680 deals, followed by the UK with 159 and China with 115.

In 2020, as of the end of Q4 2020, technology M&A deals worth $634.11bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 91.8% year on year.

Technology industry M&A deals in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 52.9% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $128.66bn, against the overall value of $243.37bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) S&P Global’s $44bn acquisition of IHS Markit

2) The $35bn acquisition of Xilinx by Advanced Micro Devices

3) Salesforce.Com’s $27.7bn acquisition of Slack Technologies

4) The $11.69bn asset transaction with CK Hutchison Holdings by Cellnex Telecom

5) Marvell Technology Group’s acquisition of Inphi for $10.27bn.

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

