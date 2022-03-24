Technology industry M&A deals total $1.3bn in Europe in February 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $1.3bn were announced in Europe in February 2022, led by Walker & Dunlop’s $290m acquisition of GeoPhy, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 66.8% over the previous month of $3.92bn and a drop of 86.7% when compared with the last 12-month average of $9.78bn.
Europe held an 8.30% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $15.67bn in February 2022. With a 2.19% share and deals worth $343.79m, The Netherlands was the top country in Europe’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, Europe recorded 198 deals during February 2022, marking a decrease of 6.60% over the previous month and a drop of 10.81% over the 12-month average. The UK recorded 46 deals during the month.
Europe technology industry M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 67.2% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $874.38m, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Walker & Dunlop $290m acquisition deal with GeoPhy
2) The $242.68m acquisition of 40% stake in Telxius Telecom SAU by Pontel Participaciones
3) Innovid $160m acquisition deal with TV Squared
4) The $106.5m acquisition of The Floow by Otonomo Technologies
5) CentralNic $75.2m acquisition deal with VGL Verlagsgesellschaft