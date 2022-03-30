Technology industry M&A deals total $1.4bn in Japan in February 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $1.4bn were announced in Japan in February 2022, with Omron’s $974.34m acquisition o33% stake in f JMDC being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
- Embed this chart
Embed this chart into your website
Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.
The value marked an increase of 1377.2% over the previous month of $94.1m and a rise of 791.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $155.9m.
Japan held an 8.87% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $15.67bn in February 2022.
In terms of M&A deal activity, the Japan recorded 28 deals during February 2022, marking an increase of 12.00% over the previous month and a rise of 16.67% over the 12-month average.
Japan technology industry M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top three technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.2% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top three technology M&A deals stood at $1.38bn, against the overall value of $1.39bn recorded for the month.
The top three technology industry M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Omron $974.34m acquisition deal for 33% stake in JMDC
2) The $350m acquisition of 10% stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing by Denso
3) Daifuku $61.01m acquisition deal for 39.3% stake in Contec