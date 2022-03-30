Technology industry M&A deals total $1.4bn in Japan in February 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $1.4bn were announced in Japan in February 2022, with Omron’s $974.34m acquisition o33% stake in f JMDC being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 1377.2% over the previous month of $94.1m and a rise of 791.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $155.9m.

Related

Japan held an 8.87% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $15.67bn in February 2022.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the Japan recorded 28 deals during February 2022, marking an increase of 12.00% over the previous month and a rise of 16.67% over the 12-month average.

Japan technology industry M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top three technology industry M&A deals accounted for 99.2% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top three technology M&A deals stood at $1.38bn, against the overall value of $1.39bn recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Omron $974.34m acquisition deal for 33% stake in JMDC

2) The $350m acquisition of 10% stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing by Denso

3) Daifuku $61.01m acquisition deal for 39.3% stake in Contec