Technology industry M&A deals total $15.7bn globally in February 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $15.7bn were announced globally in February 2022, led by Intel’s $5.4bn acquisition of Tower Semiconductor, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 85.3% over the previous month of $106.85bn and a drop of 69.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $51.41bn.

Related

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $6.3bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $6.25bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in February 2022 was the US with 220 deals, followed by the UK with 46 and India with 41.

In 2022, as of February, technology M&A deals worth $122.52bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 24.8% year on year.

technology industry M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 61.5% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $9.63bn, against the overall value of $15.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Intel $5.4bn acquisition deal with Tower Semiconductor

2) The $1.2bn acquisition of EtQ by Hexagon

3) Black Knight $1.16bn acquisition deal with Optimal Blue Holdco

4) The $974.34m acquisition of 33% stake in JMDC by Omron

5) Akamai Technologies $900m acquisition deal with Linode