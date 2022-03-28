Technology industry M&A deals total $15.7bn globally in February 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $15.7bn were announced globally in February 2022, led by Intel’s $5.4bn acquisition of Tower Semiconductor, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 85.3% over the previous month of $106.85bn and a drop of 69.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $51.41bn.
Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $6.3bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $6.25bn.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in February 2022 was the US with 220 deals, followed by the UK with 46 and India with 41.
In 2022, as of February, technology M&A deals worth $122.52bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 24.8% year on year.
technology industry M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five M&A deals accounted for 61.5% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $9.63bn, against the overall value of $15.7bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Intel $5.4bn acquisition deal with Tower Semiconductor
2) The $1.2bn acquisition of EtQ by Hexagon
3) Black Knight $1.16bn acquisition deal with Optimal Blue Holdco
4) The $974.34m acquisition of 33% stake in JMDC by Omron
5) Akamai Technologies $900m acquisition deal with Linode