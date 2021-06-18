Total technology industry M&A deals worth $20.3bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in May 2021, led by Gulf Energy Development’s $18.41bn acquisition of Advanced Info Service Public, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 934.2% over the previous month of $1.96bn and a rise of 165.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.64bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 19.50% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $103.96bn in May 2021. With a 17.71% share and deals worth $18.41bn, Thailand was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 97 deals during May 2021, marking a decrease of 14.91% over the previous month and a drop of 21.14% over the 12-month average. China recorded 18 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry M&A deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 97.2% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $19.71bn, against the overall value of $20.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Gulf Energy Development’s $18.41bn acquisition of Advanced Info Service Public

2) The $440m acquisition of Radish Media by Kakao Entertainment

3) Link Mobility Group’s $436.47m acquisition of Soprano Design

4) The $231.65m acquisition of SQA Holdco by Nomura Research Institute Australia

5) Studio Cruise’s acquisition of 90% stake in Aoi Tyo Holdings for $195.3m.

