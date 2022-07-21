Technology industry M&A deals total $4.5bn in Canada in June 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $4.5bn were announced in Canada in June 2022, with Telus’ $2.24bn acquisition of LifeWorks being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 1383.3% over the previous month of $300m and a rise of 735.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $532.74m.

Canada held a 29.22% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $15.23bn in June 2022.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the Canada recorded 24 deals during June 2022, marking a flat growth over the previous month and a drop of 25.00% over the 12-month average.

Canada technology industry M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top three technology industry M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top three technology M&A deals stood at $4.45bn, against the overall value of $4.5bn recorded for the month.

The top three technology industry M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Telus $2.24bn acquisition deal with LifeWorks

2) The $2.21bn acquisition of Freedom Mobile by Quebecor

3) Voxtur Analytics $3.51m acquisition deal with MTE Paralegal Professional and Municipal Tax Equity Consultants

