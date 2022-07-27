Technology industry M&A deals total $5.2bn in US in June 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $5.2bn were announced in the US in June 2022, with Siemens’ $1.88bn acquisition of Brightly Software being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 94% over the previous month of $86.62bn and a drop of 81.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $27.58bn.

The US held a 34.27% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $15.23bn in June 2022.

In terms of M&A deal activity, the US recorded 184 deals during June 2022, marking a decrease of 5.64% over the previous month and a drop of 24.59% over the 12-month average.

US technology industry M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 83.2% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $4.34bn, against the overall value of $5.2bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Siemens $1.88bn acquisition deal with Brightly Software

2) The $1.53bn acquisition of Parata Systems by Becton Dickinson and Co

3) Parsons $343m acquisition deal with Xator

4) The $320.29m acquisition of Steel Connect by Steel Partners Holdings

5) SMART Global Holdings $275m acquisition deal with Stratus Technologies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.