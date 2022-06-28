Technology industry M&A deals total $5bn in Asia-Pacific in May 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $5bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in May 2022, led by MaxLinear’s $3.8bn acquisition of Silicon Motion Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 306.6% over the previous month of $1.22bn and a rise of 48.1% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.35bn.

Asia-Pacific held a 5.01% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $98.98bn in May 2022. With a 3.84% share and deals worth $3.8bn, Taiwan was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 103 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 5.50% over the previous month and a drop of 26.95% over the 12-month average. India recorded 24 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry M&A deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 88.7% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $4.4bn, against the overall value of $5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) MaxLinear $3.8bn acquisition deal with Silicon Motion Technology

2) The $200m acquisition of Shopmatic by MatchMove Pay

3) Philips (China) Investment $180m acquisition deal for 10% stake in Hangzhou B-Soft

4) The $120m acquisition of Dineout Services by Bundl Technologies Private

5) Great Learning $100m acquisition deal with Northwest Executive Education

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.