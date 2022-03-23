Technology industry M&A deals total $6.3bn in North America in February 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $6.3bn were announced in North America in February 2022, led by Hexagon’s $1.2bn acquisition of EtQ, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 93.5% over the previous month of $97.59bn and a drop of 81.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $34.21bn.

North America held a 40.20% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $15.67bn in February 2022. With a 39.89% share and deals worth $6.25bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 253 deals during February 2022, marking a decrease of 26.02% over the previous month and a drop of 12.46% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 220 deals during the month.

North America technology industry M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 71.3% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $4.5bn, against the overall value of $6.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Hexagon $1.2bn acquisition deal with EtQ

2) The $1.16bn acquisition of Optimal Blue Holdco by Black Knight

3) Akamai Technologies $900m acquisition deal with Linode

4) The $650m acquisition of Finxact by Fiserv

5) Software $590.11m acquisition deal with StreamSets