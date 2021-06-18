Total technology industry M&A deals worth $71.8bn were announced in North America in May 2021, led by Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 76.9% over the previous month of $40.58bn and a rise of 117.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $32.99bn.
North America held a 69.05% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $103.96bn in May 2021. With a 68.54% share and deals worth $71.25bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across technology industry.
In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 260 deals during May 2021, marking an increase of 0.39% over the previous month and a rise of 15.04% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 236 deals during the month.
North America technology industry M&A deals in May 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 86.3% of the overall value during May 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $61.95bn, against the overall value of $71.8bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry M&A deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media
2) The $8.45bn acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer by Amazon.com
3) Clarivate’s $5.3bn acquisition of ProQuest
4) The $2.7bn acquisition of Local Media Group by Gray Television
5) Bill.com’s acquisition of DivvyPay for $2.5bn.
