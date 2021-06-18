Total technology industry M&A deals worth $71.8bn were announced in North America in May 2021, led by Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 76.9% over the previous month of $40.58bn and a rise of 117.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $32.99bn.

North America held a 69.05% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $103.96bn in May 2021. With a 68.54% share and deals worth $71.25bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 260 deals during May 2021, marking an increase of 0.39% over the previous month and a rise of 15.04% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 236 deals during the month.

North America technology industry M&A deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 86.3% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $61.95bn, against the overall value of $71.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Discovery’s $43bn acquisition of Warner Media

2) The $8.45bn acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer by Amazon.com

3) Clarivate’s $5.3bn acquisition of ProQuest

4) The $2.7bn acquisition of Local Media Group by Gray Television

5) Bill.com’s acquisition of DivvyPay for $2.5bn.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.