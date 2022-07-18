Technology industry M&A deals total $9.7bn in North America in June 2022

Total technology industry M&A deals worth $9.7bn were announced in North America in June 2022, led by Telus’ $2.24bn acquisition of LifeWorks, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 88.8% over the previous month of $86.62bn and a drop of 65.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $28.13bn.

North America held a 63.49% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $15.23bn in June 2022. With a 34.27% share and deals worth $5.22bn, the US was the top country in North America’s M&A deal value across technology industry.

In terms of M&A deal activity, North America recorded 209 deals during June 2022, marking a decrease of 4.57% over the previous month and a drop of 24.28% over the 12-month average. The US recorded 184 deals during the month.

North America technology industry M&A deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 84.7% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $8.19bn, against the overall value of $9.7bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Telus $2.24bn acquisition deal with LifeWorks

2) The $2.21bn acquisition of Freedom Mobile by Quebecor

3) Siemens $1.88bn acquisition deal with Brightly Software

4) The $1.53bn acquisition of Parata Systems by Becton Dickinson and Co

5) Parsons $343m acquisition deal with Xator

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.