Total technology industry M&A deals worth $9.86bn were announced in the Brazil in Q1 2021, led by American Tower’ $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 1703.3% over the previous quarter and a rise of 299.2% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $2.47bn.

Brazil held a 4.73% share of the global technology industry M&A deal value that totalled $208.44bn in Q1 2021.

In terms of deal activity, the Brazil recorded 21 M&A deals during Q1 2021, marking a decrease of 8.70% over the previous quarter and a drop of 8.70% over the last four-quarter average.

Brazil technology industry M&A deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology M&A deals stood at $9.86bn, against the overall value of $9.86bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry M&A deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) American Tower’s $9.37bn asset transaction with Telxius Telecom SAU

2) The $369.06m acquisition of 92% stake in RD Station by TOTVS Large Enterprise Tecnologia

3) Vasta Platform’s $107.72m acquisition of Editora Eleva

4) The $11.6m acquisition of Sociedade Educacional da Lagoa by Vasta Platform

5) Afya’s acquisition of Medicinae for $1.01m.

