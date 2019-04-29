Total technology industry private equity deals in March 2019 worth $11.99bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 35.1% over the previous month and a drop of 7.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $11.13bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $8.41bn. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $6.21bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry private equity deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of private equity deals activity in March 2019 was the US with 40 deals, followed by the UK with 13 and France with 12.

In 2019, as of the end of March 2019, technology private equity deals worth $42.6bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 58.5% year on year.

Technology industry private equity deals in March 2019: Top deals

The top five technology industry private equity deals accounted for 85.7% of the overall value during March 2019.

The combined value of the top five technology industry private equity deals stood at $10.28bn, against the overall value of $11.99bn recorded for the month. The top announced technology industry private equity deal tracked by GlobalData in March 2019 was Triton Bidco’s $5.73bn private equity deal with Inmarsat.

In second place was the $1.92bn private equity deal with SFR FTTH by Allianz Capital Partners, AXA Investment Managers and OMERS Infrastructure Management and in third place was BlackRock’s $1.3bn private equity deal with eFront.

The $992.2m private equity deal with Japan Display by China Silkroad Investment Capital, INCJ and TPK Holding and Basalt Infrastructure Partners II GP’s private equity deal with Manx Telecom for $336.27m held fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

