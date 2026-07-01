AWS FDE teams will deliver both practical AI solutions and enhanced internal engineering capabilities. Credit: Ployker/Shutterstock.com.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon, will invest $1bn in a new division aimed at accelerating AI implementation for its enterprise customers by embedding specialist engineers within their teams.

The new unit dubbed AWS Forward Deployed Engineering (FDE) was announced by Francessca Vasquez, AWS vice president of frontier AI engineering and services. It will deploy groups of engineers, described as “forward-deployed,” to work directly with clients for set periods of time.

Under the scheme, AWS intends to send five to six small teams of engineers to customer sites for 45-day engagements, reported Reuters.

The forward-deployed engineers will collaborate closely with clients’ business, engineering, and security teams to develop and implement production AI systems.

According to Vasquez, these engineers, many of whom have built AWS AI services, are intended to “help them build and become AI-native organisations”.

This new model moves beyond traditional consultancy approaches, which typically focus on assessment and recommendations.

Instead, AWS Forward Deployed Engineering teams will deliver both practical AI solutions and enhanced internal engineering capabilities.

Vasquez wrote in an official company post, saying: “AWS FDE embeds AWS frontier teams—working with purpose-built agents—directly inside customer teams.”

She added that this approach compresses deployment timelines “from months to days” and aims for customer self-sufficiency by the end of the deployment.

Vasquez highlighted that FDE engagements are structured around shared business outcomes, rather than billable hours.

Each deployment aims to provide clients not only with AI systems but also with knowledge graphs, documentation, and internal champions equipped to manage future projects independently.

The FDE teams will install a semantic layer within the customer’s AWS account, which connects to enterprise data sources and uses AI to produce a knowledge graph, enhancing long-term benefits.

Security features are designed into the methodology, including hardware-based isolation, end-to-end encryption, and measures to ensure customer data remains under client governance.

AWS will also provide partner support, investing in training and resources to help accelerate the FDE programme.

The Amazon unit has previously provided specialist AI engineering support through its Generative AI Innovation Center, with projects cited at firms such as BMW, Jabil, and Lyft.

The new FDE initiative is intended for organisations needing production-grade AI systems, particularly in sectors with stringent regulatory, governance, and security requirements.

Last month, Kyndryl and AWS extended their partnership to support wider adoption of agentic AI in enterprise IT settings.