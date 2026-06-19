Pictured left to right: Julia Chen, vice president of partner core at AWS, and Giovanni Carraro, Kyndryl’s global strategic alliances leader. Credit: Kyndryl.

Kyndryl and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have expanded their strategic partnership with the intention of facilitating greater adoption of agentic AI across enterprise IT environments.

The latest agreement builds on their existing multi-year strategic collaboration agreement and focuses on supporting customers seeking to implement and scale agentic AI as they modernise and operate critical workloads using AWS infrastructure.

The companies have committed to increasing the size and capability of Kyndryl’s global AWS business and technical team, which currently includes over 11,000 AWS-certified professionals.

AWS Partner Core vice president Julia Chen said: “This expanded collaboration with Kyndryl gives organisations a practical path to automate operations, modernise workloads, and spend less time on routine operations and more time on innovation.”

As part of the arrangement, AWS will invest in Kyndryl’s initiatives in talent development, joint solution engineering, AI specialisation, and sector-specific modernisation, aiming to advance AI-driven innovation and business change.

Kyndryl Readiness Report suggests that while over 68% of surveyed customers are making significant AI investments, many have yet to achieve the expected benefits or operational efficiencies.

Kyndryl and AWS plan to address these challenges by jointly developing new industry-focused agentic AI modernisation models, tools, and delivery capabilities. Their aim is to help organisations quickly adopt AI-powered solutions and maximise their current AWS Cloud investments.

The partnership had previously supported Alpitour World, a European tourism firm, in modernising its IT operations and migrating mainframe workloads to AWS.

Kyndryl global strategic alliances leader Giovanni Carraro said: “Many organisations are focused on adopting agentic AI, but they are stuck in the experimentation phase instead of applying it in a way that actually makes a difference for their business.

“Our expanded work with AWS is about supporting customers as they seek to unlock and use agentic AI in practical ways to manage systems more effectively, reduce manual effort, and support modernisation without adding risk or complexity.”

The expanded agreement will also see Kyndryl supporting AWS’s European Sovereign Cloud initiative as a launch partner.

The focus will remain on developing industry competencies, including mainframe modernisation, digital sovereignty, agent-based AI, and sector-specific solutions. These efforts aim to automate tasks and support organisations transitioning to AWS across complex IT environments.

In April, Kyndryl introduced Agentic Service Management, designed to help enterprises move from traditional service operations to autonomous, AI-driven workflows.