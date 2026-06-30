Accenture’s tool is built to assist companies in moving from legacy systems to the ServiceNow AI Platform. Credit: Summit Art Creations/Shutterstock.com.

ServiceNow and Accenture have launched a joint offering to help organisations modernise risk management systems and transition from legacy cybersecurity platforms to agentic AI solutions.

The collaboration consists of managed security services built on the ServiceNow AI Platform, alongside an Accenture-developed, AI-powered migration tool intended to automate the shift away from older technologies.

According to the companies, the initiative seeks to address the growing financial and operational challenges associated with cyberattacks. The companies cite recent data that puts the average cost of a data breach in the US at $10.22m per incident in 2025, a 9% increase year-on-year.

The organisations highlight that the accelerating pace of AI-driven attacks and reduced response times have increased the urgency for enterprises to modernise their risk management capabilities.

Accenture cybersecurity global chief technology officer Rex Thexton said: “Cyber resilience is a clear business imperative as organisations face a growing volume of threats and increasing operational complexity.

“Companies need more than isolated security tools. They need the ability to connect risk insights, automate decision-making, and respond at enterprise scale.

“By combining Accenture’s deep cybersecurity expertise with the ServiceNow AI Platform, we are helping organisations modernise security operations, strengthen resilience, and turn cybersecurity into a driver of business confidence and agility.”

The new services are intended to provide integrated risk management across the enterprise and third parties, using AI agents to help monitor risk, automate vendor lifecycle management, and consolidate risk information within the ServiceNow AI Platform.

The offering also covers operational technology risk management, with the aim of unifying IT and OT risk, improving detection, and supporting deployments in industrial and critical infrastructure environments.

Additionally, the service features proactive risk management and compliance monitoring, where AI agents respond to regulatory changes to help organisations take preventative action.

ServiceNow group vice president and security and risk products group general manager Lou Fiorello said: “The future of cybersecurity will be driven by autonomous operations powered by AI. ServiceNow and Accenture are moving customers toward that future by combining enterprise AI, integrated workflows, and deep cyber expertise.

“Together, we are helping organisations simplify security operations, improve resilience, and respond to threats with greater speed and confidence.”

Both companies positioned the offering as a way to reduce disruption and accelerate value for clients modernising security operations amid evolving threats.

Last month, Experian and ServiceNow entered into a partnership to support businesses in applying autonomous AI agents to areas including employee onboarding, model lifecycle governance, and third-party risk management.