Technology industry venture financing deals total $1.3bn in China in July 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $1.3bn were announced in China in July 2022, led by $150m venture financing of Muxi Integrated Circuit (Shanghai), according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked a decrease of 53.8% over the previous month of $2.75bn and a drop of 59.03% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.1bn.

China held a 22.84% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $5.56bn in July 2022.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, China recorded 71 deals during July 2022, marking a decrease of 53.90% over the previous month and a drop of 62.23% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in July 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 54.7% of the overall value during July 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $695.15m, against the overall value of $1.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of July 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Chaos Investment, China Internet Investment Fund, China Media Group, Matrix Partners China and Shanghai guosheng (group) $150m venture financing deal with Muxi Integrated Circuit (Shanghai)

2) The $148.68m venture financing of Iluvatar CoreX by HOPU Fund II, HOPU-Arm Innovation Fund, Shanghai guosheng (group), Vista Investments and ZGC Science City Science and Technology Growth Fund

3) Chengdu Boyuan Investment Management,Guosheng Capital, Hongzhuo Capital, ICBC International Holdings,JIAYU Capital, Neusoft, Sequoia Capital China, SMIC Juyuan Equity Investment Management (Shanghai), Yuexiu Industrial Fund and Yunbai Capital $148.24m venture financing deal with Hubei Sinking Technology

4) The $148.23m venture financing of Jaka Robot by Prosperity7 Ventures (Saudi Arabia),SoftBank Vision Fund II and Temasek Capital Management

5) Jinpu Xinchao, Renchen Semiconductor Holdings, Summitview Capital and Weihao Chuangxin Investment $100m venture financing deal with JLSemi

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.