Technology industry venture financing deals total $1.4bn in Canada in February 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $1.4bn were announced in Canada in February 2022, led by $325m venture financing of eSentire, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked an increase of 52.9% over the previous month of $922.36m and a rise of 111% when compared with the last 12-month average of $668.29m.

Related

Canada held a 5.84% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $24.14bn in February 2022.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Canada recorded 42 deals during February 2022, marking an increase of 31.25% over the previous month and a rise of 31.25% over the 12-month average.

Canada technology industry venture financing deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 66.1% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $931m, against the overall value of $1.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec,Georgian Partners and Warburg Pincus $325m venture financing deal with eSentire

2) The $270m venture financing of Paper EducationInc by BDC Capital,Bullpen Capital,Framework Venture Partners ,IVP,Reach Capital,Red House Education,Salesforce Ventures,Sapphire Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund II

3) Fei-Fei Liu,Geoffrey Hinton,Index Ventures,Pieter Abbeel,Radical Ventures,Raquel Urtasun,Section 32 and Tiger Global Management $125m venture financing deal with Cohere

4) The $116m venture financing of LeddarTech by ams OSRAM,BDC Venture Capital,Cowen Investment II,DESJARDINS CAPITAL,Export Development Canada,Fidelity Investments Canada,Fonds de solidarite FTQ,FS Investors,Go Capital ,Investissement Quebec and UI Investissement

5) TDM Growth Partners and Workday Ventures $95m venture financing deal with League