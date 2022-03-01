Technology industry venture financing deals total $2.5bn in UK in January 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $2.5bn were announced in the UK in January 2022, led by $1bn venture financing of Checkout, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 163.1% over the previous month of $931.18m and a rise of 89.9% when compared with the last 12-month average of $1.29bn.

The UK held a 9.49% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $25.81bn in January 2022.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, the UK recorded 65 deals during January 2022, marking a decrease of 24.42% over the previous month and a drop of 27.78% over the 12-month average.

UK technology industry venture financing deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 71.1% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $1.75bn, against the overall value of $2.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altimeter Capital Management,Dragoneer Investment Group,Franklin Templeton,GIC Investment,Insight Partners,Qatar Investment Authority,The Oxford Endowment Fund and Tiger Global Management $1bn venture financing deal with Checkout

2) The $295m venture financing of o9 Solutions by Beyond NetZero,Generation Investment ManagementLLP and KKRInc

3) Baillie Gifford,Balderton Capital (UK),Compound Ventures,D1 Capital Partners,David Richter,Eclipse Ventures,Linda Levinson,Linse Capital,Microsoft,Moore Strategic Ventures,Ocado Group,Pieter Abbeel,Richard Branson,Rosemary Leith,Virgin Group and Yann LeCun $200m venture financing deal with Wayve

4) The $150m venture financing of PrimaryBid by Vision Fund

5) Alpha Intelligence Capital,BioNTech,CDIB Capital,Chimera Investment,Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures,Google,Group 42 and Synergie Group $100m venture financing deal with InstaDeep