The $775m venture financing of Perch was the technology industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $20.3bn were announced globally in May 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 12% over the previous month of $23bn and a rise of 25.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $16.16bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $11.67bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $11.05bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in May 2021 was the US with 430 deals, followed by the China with 122 and the UK with 72.

In 2021, as of May, technology venture financing deals worth $119.57bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 155.4% year on year.

technology industry venture financing deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 11.3% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.3bn, against the overall value of $20.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) SoftBank Vision Fund II, Spark Capital and Victory Park Capital Advisors’ $775m venture financing of Perch

2) The $500m venture financing of ContentSquare by BlackRock Private Equity Partners, Bpifrance, Canaan Partners, Eurazeo Growth, Highland Europe (UK), KKRInc and SoftBank Vision Fund II

3) Foundry Group, Global Frontier Quantum Opportunity Fund, LCP Quantum Partners and Maverick Ventures’ $400m venture financing of ColdQuanta

4) The $320m venture financing of Klaviyo by Accel, ClearBridge Investments, Counterpoint Global, Glynn Capital Management, Lone Pine Capital, Owl Rock Capital, Sands Capital Management, Summit Partners and Whale Rock Capital Management

5) Alan Howard, Christian Angermayer, Founders Fund, Galaxy Digital, Louis Bacon, Nomura, Richard Li Tzar Kai and Thiel Capital’s venture financing of Block.one for $300m.

