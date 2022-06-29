Technology industry venture financing deals total $3bn in Asia-Pacific in May 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $3bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in May 2022, led by $200m venture financing of Sensors Data, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 30.7% over the previous month of $4.3bn and a drop of 58.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.16bn.

Asia-Pacific held an 18.09% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $16.47bn in May 2022. With an 8.44% share and deals worth $1.39bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 372 deals during May 2022, marking a decrease of 14.29% over the previous month and a drop of 21.02% over the 12-month average. China recorded 126 deals during the month.

Asia-Pacific technology industry venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 22.9% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $682.03m, against the overall value of $3bn recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) 5Y Capital,Bessemer Venture Partners,DCM Ventures,Future Capital Partners,GGV Jiyuan Capital,Linear Capital,M31 Capital,Mingshi Capital,Sequoia Capital China,The Carlyle Group,Tiger Global Management,Warburg Pincus,Wuyuan Capital and Xianghe Capital $200m venture financing deal with Sensors Data

2) The $132m venture financing of Gowin Semiconductor by Guangdong-Macao Semiconductor Industry Investment Fund,Guangzhou Bay Area Semiconductor Industry Group and Shanghai Semiconductor Equipment and Material Fund (SSMEF)

3) CDH VGC,Chendao Capital,Hangzhou Xinlanwei,Hillhouse Ventures,Liumai Capital,Shanghai Biren Technology,SongHe Capital,Walden International (China),Xingrui Capital and Zhongyiren Capital $120.03m venture financing deal with Hangzhou Hongjun Microelectronics Technology

4) The $120m venture financing of OPN by JIC Venture Growth Investments,Mars Growth Capital and MUFG Bank

5) BlackRock and Mithril Capital Management $110m venture financing deal with GreyOrange

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

