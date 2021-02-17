Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $546.74m were announced in the UK in January 2021, led by $180m venture financing of Roofoods, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 51.2% over the previous month of $1.12bn and a drop of 4.6% when compared with the last 12-month average of $573.13m.

The UK held a 3.81% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $14.35bn in January 2021.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, the UK recorded 54 deals during January 2021, marking a decrease of 29.87% over the previous month and a drop of 25.00% over the 12-month average.

UK technology industry venture financing deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 77.5% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $423.58m, against the overall value of $546.74m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Amazon.com’s $180m venture financing of Roofoods

2) The $95m venture financing of Curve OS by Fuel Venture Capital, IDC Ventures, Novum Capital Beratungsgesellschaft, OneMain Financial Holdings and Vulcan Capital Management

3) Discovery, Legatum Capital and Paul Marshall’s $81.58m venture financing of GB News

4) The $47m venture financing of Oxbotica by BP Ventures, Business Growth Fund, Doxa Partners, Halma, HostPlus, IP Group, Palo Alto Venture Partners and Tencent Holdings

5) Amadeus Capital Partners, Cambridge Innovation Capital, Draper Esprit and University of Cambridge’s venture financing of River Lane Research for $20m.

