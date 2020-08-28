GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Total telecom and pay-TV service revenues in France reached US$38.3 billion in 2019. Despite the Covid-19 crisis impact on revenues in 2020, the market will show resiliency with revenues expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% over 2020-2024, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The increase in revenue will be mainly driven by a robust growth in the FTTH (fiber to the home) and mobile data segments. Furthermore, the competitive dynamics have been recently improving with price increases on entry-level mobile contracts in early Q3 and a more-for-more commercial approach by telcos, bringing more value and services to households and consumers.

Fixed broadband revenue will grow at a CAGR of 9.1% over 2020-2024, driven by continued investments in FTTH rollout by operators and improving broadband ARPUs (Average Revenue per User) on the back of customers’ migration to high-speed fiber packages.

Moreover, government-led initiatives to boost the deployment of fiber infrastructure throughout the territory will help stimulate the adoption of FTTH services.

The national broadband plan, Plan France Très Haut Débit, aims to cover the entire territory with >30Mbps broadband by 2022, mainly through FTTH.

Mobile data revenue will expand at a CAGR of 8.1% over 2020-2024, driven by a rise in mobile data usage over the forecast period, supported by the availability of data-centric plans and the introduction of commercial 5G services in 2020. Download the full report from

GlobalData's Report Store View full report

GlobalData is this website’s parent business intelligence company.