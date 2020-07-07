GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

5G leads as Verdict lists the top five terms tweeted on telecommunications in Q2 2020, based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform. The top tweeted terms are the trending industry discussions happening on Twitter by key individuals (influencers) as tracked by the platform.

1. 5G – 1,886 mentions

The growth of 5G, its deployment, and growing disinformation campaigns targeting 5G in the UK, were popularly discussed topics during the Q2 2020. According to an article shared by Ajit Pai, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), his colleagues and he were set to approve Ligado’s application to deploy a low-power terrestrial nationwide network in the L-band to support 5G and IoT services, with conditions to protect adjacent-band incumbents from harmful interference.

The draft order would promote the effective use of the nation’s spectrum resources and ensure the protection of adjacent band operations.

Vala Afshar, a chief digital analyst, meanwhile, listed the top technologies of the next decade. The survey carried out among 800 experts and executives found that the internet of things is only going to expand, with approximately 1 trillion sensors to be connected to the internet by 2022, the article noted.

In other news, Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, shared an article on how 5G is causing anarchy in the UK. The article highlighted that online conspiracies have mislead the public at large to believe that the cell towers are linked to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, nearly three 5G towers were set ablaze.

1. I've shared with @FCC commissioners a draft order that would approve @LigadoInsights's application to deploy a low-power terrestrial nationwide network in the L-band to support #5G/#IoT services, with conditions to protect adjacent-band incumbents from harmful interference. pic.twitter.com/phG4AUUKBk — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) April 16, 2020

2. Artificial Intelligence – 825 mentions

Innovations, and the application of AI in healthcare, cybersecurity, and more, were some of the popular topics discussed in the second quarter of the year. According to an article shared by Vala Afshar, a chief digital analyst, technology pioneers find it difficult to describe artificial intelligence, 5G, blockchain or quantum computing, just as Bill Gates found it difficult to explain the Internet after the birth of the World Wide Web in 1995.

Tamara McCleary, the CEO of Thulium, a social media marketing agency, further emphasised on how the US government is funding a project that will put the application of AI to test. The Platforms for Advanced Wireless Research (PAWR) declared that it has received a US Department of Defense funding to test a city-scale AI system. This will enable companies to share millisecond-level 5G spectrum.

In other news, Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, discussed how technologies such as IoT, 5G, robotics and AI are being used to treat Covid-19 patients, allowing reduced risk of infection among the medical staff.

In 1995, only two years after the birth of the worldwide web, @BillGates tried to explain ‘The Internet’ to Letterman 3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email Technology pioneers today face the same difficulty as they try to describe artificial intelligence, 5G, quantum computing and blockchain pic.twitter.com/HvRoPF6V1L — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) April 27, 2020

3. Covid-19 – 599 mentions

Wireless growth, accelerated innovation, conspiracy theories building around links between 5G and the coronavirus, and decisions to improve and expand internet access to consumers during the lockdown phases, were popularly discussed during the quarter. According to an article shared by Dane Jasper, the co-founder of the internet and telecommunications company Sonic, peak internet usage at Sonic quickly surged by over 40%.

Telephone usage is also up significantly, and the fiber-optic network also seemed to be observing no performance issues, the influencer added.

While Mark Jackson, the owner and founder of ISPreview.co.uk, discussed having to cover the absurd claims of 5G and the Covid-9 link that was not only criminal but deserved no attention, Evan Kirtsel, the top B2B influencer stated that Huawei urged the UK not to make 5G U-turn after the pandemic. The UK government has banned Huawei from most of UK’s mobile networks, and limited it to 35% of the periphery. However, Huawei warns that its exclusion from future 5G rollouts would lead to serious consequences.

In other news, Jeff Kagan, a wireless industry analyst and columnist, shared an article on how the health crisis had accelerated the pace of innovation in the wireless industry. The industry will be most important after the coronavirus pandemic, with innovation in the healthcare industry of paramount importance.

Due to COVID shelter in place, peak internet usage @Sonic has quickly surged by over 40%. Telephone usage is also up significantly. The fiber-optic network is working well and we are observing no performance issues. Fiber rocks.#WFH #distancelearning #COVID19 #fiber #FTTH pic.twitter.com/0wbMHCRkDk — Dane Jasper (@dane) April 7, 2020

4. Networks – 401 mentions

The deployment of low-power terrestrial nationwide networks, 5G network deployment issues, and the performance of broadband networks during the coronavirus pandemic, was popularly discussed in the second quarter. For instance, according to Evan Kirstel, a top B2B influencer, the Federal Communications Commission was working on allowing Wi-Fi devices to access a wider swath of airwaves than they currently use.

Ajit Pai, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), meanwhile, discussed how the UK was looking at reducing Huawei’s involvement in Britain’s 5G networks due to the coronavirus outbreak. The government was drawing up plans to see China’s involvement in UK’s 5G network reduced to zero, the article noted.

In other news, Christopher Mitchell, the director of the Community Broadband Networks Initiative, tweeted on how fascinating it was that telephone networks recorded peak loads, more than 2X the number on Mother’s Day. For instance, Verizon handled approximately 800 million calls per day, while AT&T stated that the number of cellular calls rose by 35%.

5. IoT – 378 mentions

How IoT and 5G open up the attack surface on enterprises, and how together with AI, the technologies will impact the future of work and business, were popularly discussed topics during the quarter. According to an article shared by Tamara McCleary, the CEO of Thulium, a social media marketing agency, organisations are facing increased pressure to improve the security of billions of 5G and IoT devices and systems.

Despite the advantages of high speed, low latency, and futuristic functionality of 5G, IoT devices come with design flaws and coding mistakes, thereby widening the scope for hackers, the article noted.

In other news, Vala Afshar, the chief digital analyst, discussed the impact of IoT, 5G and AI on the future of work and business, and the importance of investment in infrastructure.

