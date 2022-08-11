Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring activity declines 6.2% in July 2022

Sweden-based company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring declined 6.2% in July 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.21% in July 2022 when compared with June 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 39.96% share in the company’s total hiring activity in July 2022, and recorded a 0.42% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring in July 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 67.27% in July 2022, and a 2.06% drop over June 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 28.49% in July 2022, and registered a decline of 5.71%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 1.49% in July 2022, a 9.52% drop from June 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in July 2022 with a 39.48% share, which marked a 2.71% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 38.85%, registering a 10.16% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 15.46% share and a 13.22% rise over June 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 4.24% and a month-on-month decline of 1.82%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.96%, registering a 4.17% rise over the previous month.

China commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 16.8% share in July 2022, a 0.47% growth over June 2022. India featured next with a 12.79% share, down 12.83% over the previous month. Sweden recorded a 7.14% share, a decline of 33.09% compared with June 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring activity in July 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.95%, down by 6.26% from June 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.82% share, a decline of 1.07% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.22% share, up 10.85% over June 2022.