Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring activity rises 2.4% in September 2022

Sweden-based company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring rose 2.4% in September 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 0.48% in September 2022 when compared with August 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 41.3% share in the company’s total hiring activity in September 2022, and recorded a 1% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring in September 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 63.69% in September 2022, and a 9% rise over August 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 30.99% in September 2022, and registered growth of 11.55%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 2.12% in September 2022, a 47.62% rise from August 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in September 2022 with a 40.82% share, which marked a 6.22% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 40.82%, registering a 15.44% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 13.38% share and a 6.52% rise over August 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 3.69% and a month-on-month increase of 5.88%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.3%, registering a 5% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with an 18.84% share in September 2022, a 27.19% growth over August 2022. China featured next with a 13.31% share, down 7.58% over the previous month. Sweden recorded a 10.72% share, an increase of 26.61% compared with August 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring activity in September 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.24%, up by 10.06% from August 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.28% share, a growth of 7.57% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.28% share, up 10.57% over August 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.2%, recording a month-on-month increase of 200%.