Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring activity rises 3.5% in August 2022

Sweden-based company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring rose 3.5% in August 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 2.06% in August 2022 when compared with July 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 40.45% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2022, and recorded a 0.2% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring in August 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 63.98% in August 2022, and a 1.16% drop over July 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 30.53% in August 2022, and registered growth of 11.85%. Computer Support Specialists held a share of 2.11% in August 2022, a 47.37% rise from July 2022.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in August 2022 with a 42.03% share, which marked an 11.13% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 38.87%, registering a 3.61% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 13.76% share and a 7.11% drop over July 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 3.83% and a month-on-month decline of 5.56%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.5%, registering a 20% drop over the previous month.

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 16.02% share in August 2022, a 30.67% growth over July 2022. China featured next with a 15.86% share, down 1.4% over the previous month. Sweden recorded a 9.32% share, an increase of 34.78% compared with July 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring activity in August 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.07%, up by 4.21% from July 2022. Mid Level positions with a 23.61% share, a growth of 12.54% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.25% share, down 13.99% over July 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.08%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.