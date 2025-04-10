Tessell offers a DaaS platform designed to simplify the maintenance of large database environments. Credit: Deemerwha studio/Shutterstock.com.

Cloud database startup Tessell has closed its Series B funding round raising $60m to support the expansion of its AI-driven multi-cloud data ecosystems.

WestBridge Capital led the round, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners, B37.vc and Rocketship.vc.

This latest investment brings Tessell’s total external funding to $94m.

The company intends to use the newly secured funding to expedite its go-to-market expansion and steer research and development in AI-powered data management within the evolving enterprise data ecosystem.

Tessell co-founder and CEO Bala Kuchibhotla said: “Enterprises today struggle with siloed data and rigid database solutions that are incomplete, lacking performance, resilience, governance, and flexibility.

“At Tessell, we are redefining cloud data management by creating a seamless, secure, high-performant AI-driven platform that supports both operational and analytical workloads—powering a true data ecosystem. This funding enables us to scale faster and continue pioneering the future of enterprise data management.”

Tessell offers a database-as-a-service (DaaS) platform designed to simplify the maintenance of large database environments.

The company has developed a cloud-based database service and data management ecosystem designed for enterprise use, with a user-friendly interface.

The company is now expanding these tools with AI and conversational data management, enabling organisations to interact with and manage their data through a more intuitive, dialogue-based approach.

The new funding will support the continued development of these AI-driven features aimed at making data management more efficient, accessible, and responsive through natural language interaction, the company said.

WestBridge Capital co-founder and managing partner Sumir Chadha said: “Prior to Tessell, few companies could challenge incumbents in database management despite their inefficiencies.

“Now, enterprises are shifting to Tessell for a high-performing and cost-effective solution, spending less time managing their databases and creating more business value.”