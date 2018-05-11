Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

We’re living in a golden age of media content at the moment. Films such as Get Out and Call Me By Your Name are showcasing the immense achievements of filmmakers, while television hits like Game Of Thrones and The Handmaid’s Tale are flourishing on television.

With the likes of Netflix and Amazon Video, there’s also more ways to watch all this top quality content too.

Still, as Newton’s third law would have it, for every action there must be an equal and opposite reaction. While it’s quite difficult to apply that to art, it’s definitely true of film. For every daring, inventive masterpiece, there’s a boring dud churned out with as little creativity or imagination as physically possible.

Some films suffer because they didn’t find the right director or cast. Others flop because studios didn’t have enough faith to give them a proper budget. However, some fail just because they were a poorly conceived mess that should never have happened to begin with.

Verdict analysed the reviews of both critics and audiences on review-sharing sites like Rotten Tomatoes, IMDB, and Metacritic to calculate the best and worst films of the past five years.

It’s worth noting that we only looked at films released by the six major studios, Amazon, and Netflix. No doubt there were a few indie films that were worse than this lot, but at least they didn’t have huge companies and massive production teams behind them along the way.

There were a number of ties, so these are marked with a dash next to their scores.

Anyway, without further ado, allow us to present our list of the very worst films released since 2013. You can probably guess which one is right at the bottom of the list.

-48. R.I.P.D. (2013)

Genre:

Science-fiction fantasy comedy.

Who is responsible:

Universal Pictures

What’s it about?

A police officer who gets murdered and becomes a police officer in the afterlife to kill people who won’t leave Earth after they’ve died.

-48. You Get Me (2017)

Genre:

Thriller

Who is responsible:

Netflix

What’s it about?

An obsessive teen is obsessed with another teen and tries to seduce him so that they can be together forever.

-48. Transformers: The Last Knight (2017)

Genre:

Science-fiction

Who is responsible:

Paramount Pictures

What’s it about?

Giant robots punching each other while sci-fi McGuffin happens. Mark Wahlberg is there.

47. Tammy (2014)

Genre:

Comedy

Who is responsible:

Warner Bros. Pictures

What’s it about?

An unlucky and miserable woman goes on the road trip from hell with her irksome and vulgar grandmother.

46. Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Genre:

Action Thriller

Who is responsible:

20th Century Fox

What’s it about?

A genetically enhanced super spy tries to help a young woman find her missing father. An evil organisation aims to stop them.

45. The Gallows (2015)

Genre:

Horror

Who is responsible:

Warner Bros. Pictures

What’s it about?

A vengeful spirit tries to kill a bunch of annoying teens. A hangman’s noose is his weapon of choice.

-43. The Boy Next Door (2015)

Genre:

Erotic thriller

Who is responsible:

Universal Pictures

What’s it about?

A young neighbour becomes obsessed with a woman in the midst of a divorce. His attempts to woo her become violent.

-43. The Do-Over (2016)

Genre:

Action comedy

Who is responsible:

Netflix

What’s it about?

Two men fake their deaths and adopt new identities to start a new life. They soon learn the men whose identities they adopted were criminals and they’re thrown into a world of chaos.

42. Seventh Son (2015)

Genre:

Fantasy Action

Who is responsible:

Universal Pictures

What’s it about?

A witchhunter takes in a new apprentice and together they battle supernatural threats.

41. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017)

Genre:

Family Comedy

Who is responsible:

20th Century Fox

What’s it about?

An ill-fated reboot of the Diary Of A Wimpy Kid film series. An irksome family go on a road trip. Comedy capers ensue.

40. After Earth (2013)

Genre:

Science-fiction

Who is responsible:

Sony

What’s it about?

Will and Jaden Smith wander about on a desolate, abandoned future version of Earth encountering sci-fi McGuffin and aphorisms at every turn.

39. Jem and the Holograms (2015)

Genre:

Musical fantasy drama

Who is responsible:

Universal Pictures

What’s it about?

A group of sisters form a sing troupe and must battle a dastardly talent agent while looking for clues about a deceased father.

38. Sex Tape (2014)

Genre:

Comedy

Who is responsible:

Sony

What’s it about?

A husband and wife make a sex tape which inadvertently leaks. They must go on a quest to make sure no one sees it.

-36. Fifty Shades Darker (2017)

Genre:

Erotic romance

Who is responsible:

Universal Pictures

What’s it about?

A couple have kinky sex while pretending they’re not in an abusive relationship.

-36. Zoolander 2 (2016)

Genre:

Comedy

Who is responsible:

Paramount Pictures

What’s it about?

Fashion Interpol detectives try to solve the mystery of who is murdering pop singers.

-32. Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

Genre:

Erotic romance

Who is responsible:

Universal Pictures

What’s it about?

The relationship is still abusive but also still kinky. This time there’s a pregnancy to contend with.

-32. Battle of the Year (2013)

Genre:

Dance

Who is responsible:

Sony

What’s it about?

An American team want to be the first in 15 years to win the international break dancing competition.

-32. Point Break (2015)

Genre:

Comedy

Who is responsible:

Broad Green Pictures

What’s it about?

An irritating tennis player must convince his brother to join him as a doubles partner to win a grandslam.

-32. Geostorm (2017)

Genre:

Disaster

Who is responsible:

Warner Bros. Pictures

What’s it about?

Poorly thought-out sci-fi McGuffin threatens to end the world. A pair of brothers fight for their family’s survival.

31. Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Genre:

Comedy

Who is responsible:

Sony Pictures

What’s it about?

A group of uninspiring men and bad fathers get caught up in childish shenanigans.

-29. Unfinished Business (2015)

Genre:

Comedy

Who is responsible:

20th Century Fox

What’s it about?

A failed businessman tries to get a major investment while his inept colleagues get up to some gross-out shenanigans.

-29. Hot Pursuit (2015)

Genre:

Action Comedy

Who is responsible:

Warner Bros. Pictures

What’s it about?

An inept cop and a the wife of a crime boss flee from assassins together after their respective partner and husband are killed.

28. Naked (2017)

Genre:

Fantasy Comedy

Who is responsible:

Netflix

What’s it about?

On his wedding day a man wakes up naked with no memory of the night before. He must figure out what happened and ensure his wedding goes off without a hitch before he is forced to live the day all over again.

27. Paradox (2018)

Genre:

Musical

Who is responsible:

Netflix

What’s it about?

A band of outlaws are high in the mountains waiting for the moon to rise so they can cavort with spirits.

-25. Search Party (2016)

Genre:

Comedy

Who is responsible:

Universal

What’s it about?

After a botched wedding ends with a runaway bride, the groom and his pals go to Mexico to rescue her. One of them ends up nude and this is supposed to be very funny.

-25. Father Figures (2017)

Genre:

Comedy

Who is responsible:

Warner Bros. Pictures

What’s it about?

Two adult brothers attempt to find their biological father. The potential father figures are a series of crackpots and bad role models.

24. Term Life (2016)

Genre:

Action Drama

Who is responsible:

Universal

What’s it about?

A thief must take his teenage daughter with him on a job. Together they learn to respect one another.

23. Aloft (2015)

Genre:

International Drama

Who is responsible:

Sony Pictures

What’s it about?

A woman with two sons becomes a mystical faith healer. One of her sons dies in an accident and she becomes estranged from the other one. When he grows up, he seeks her out alongside a terminally ill journalist.

22. No Way Jose (2015)

Genre:

Comedy Drama

Who is responsible:

Sony Pictures

What’s it about?

A man’s girlfriend breaks up with him leading him to reassess his life.

21. The Pyramid (2014)

Genre:

Horror

Who is responsible:

20th Century Fox

What’s it about?

A group of scholars find an underground pyramid in Egypt and explore it. Creatures and an Egyptian deity pick them off one by one.

-18. Truth or Dare (2018)

Genre:

Horror

Who is responsible:

Universal Pictures

What’s it about?

A group of bothersome teens engage in a supernatural game of Truth Or Dare with violent consequences.

-18. When the Bough Breaks (2016)

Genre:

Psychological Thriller

Who is responsible:

Sony

What’s it about?

A couple in their forties hire a surrogate. She becomes obsessed with the husband and threatens to kill their unborn baby unless he returns her affections.

-18. Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

Genre:

Comedy

Who is responsible:

Paramount Pictures

What’s it about?

A group of men use a time travelling hot tub to find out who shot one of their number.

17. Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015)

Genre:

Horror

Who is responsible:

Paramount Pictures

What’s it about?

Found footage horror as a family battles a demon.

16. Flatliners (2017)

Genre:

Horror

Who is responsible:

Sony Pictures

What’s it about?

A group of medical students stop each others’ hearts in order to enjoy supernatural visions during near-death experiences.

15. Guardians of the Tomb (2018)

Genre:

Science-fiction Horror

Who is responsible:

Netflix

What’s it about?

A team of scientists battle evil intelligent spiders as they explore a tomb.

14. Area 51 (2015)

Genre:

Science-fiction Horror

Who is responsible:

Paramount Pictures

What’s it about?

A group of friends break into Area 51 and discover aliens. The aliens want to kill them.

13. The Titan (2018)

Genre:

Science-fiction thriller

Who is responsible:

Netflix

What’s it about?

Humans are running out of space on Earth so they plan to move to another planet. One man voluntarily agrees to undergo experimentation to make his body suitable for life on the other planet. He gradually becomes a monster. His wife uncovers the whole thing and stumbles upon a conspiracy.

12. Rings (2017)

Genre:

Horror

Who is responsible:

Paramount Pictures

What’s it about?

An evil video containing a murderous spirit goes viral.

-9. Devil’s Due (2014)

Genre:

Psychological Horror

Who is responsible:

20th Century Fox

What’s it about?

A modern take on Rosemary’s Baby, a young couple are kidnapped on their honeymoon and the woman finds herself pregnant. As is wont to happen in these situations, the baby turns out to be the Antichrist.

-9. The Snowman (2017)

Genre:

Crime Thriller

Who is responsible:

Universal Pictures

What’s it about?

A murderer is killing women and leaving behind snowmen to mark the murders. A detective tries to find out who it was. The film is set in Scandinavia and makes a big point of reminding audiences of this fact.

-9. Getaway (2013)

Genre:

Action Thriller

Who is responsible:

Warner Bros. Pictures

What’s it about?

A man’s wife is kidnapped. The kidnapper will only release her if the man follows all his instructions to the letter.

8. Keep Watching (2017)

Genre:

Horror

Who is responsible:

Sony

What’s it about?

A family are under attack from a vicious killer while an online audience watch everything.

7. The Ridiculous 6 (2015)

Genre:

Comedy Western

Who is responsible:

Netflix

What’s it about?

A troupe of comedy Western stereotypes travel through the old West on a mission to find a lost treasure.

6. The Open House (2018)

Genre:

Horror

Who is responsible:

Netflix

What’s it about?

During an open house, an intruder enters the house a mother and her son are being forced to stay at. He wants to kill them for reasons which are never explained.

5. Fantastic Four (2015)

Genre:

Superhero Science-fiction

Who is responsible:

20th Century Fox

What’s it about?

A group of annoying young scientists gain superpowers. As they look for a cure, a villain hopes to destroy the world and they must stop him.

4. Mercy (2016)

Genre:

Horror

Who is responsible:

Netflix

What’s it about?

When four estranged brothers return home to say their last goodbye to their dying mother, Grace, hidden motivations reveal themselves. Home invasion thrills then happen.

3. Lake Placid vs. Anaconda (2015)

Genre:

Horror

Who is responsible:

Sony

What’s it about?

A giant crocodile fights a giant anaconda.

2. Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Genre:

Comedy Action

Who is responsible:

Sony

What’s it about?

At a convention of mall security guards, Paul Blart uncovers a plot to steal dozens of priceless art works. With his fellow security guards he must beat the thieves and save the day.

1. The Emoji Movie (2017)

Genre:

Family Comedy

Who is responsible:

Sony

What’s it about?

Emojis being anthropomorphic.

