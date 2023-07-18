The UN security council will hold its first ever talks on AI. Credit: Shutterstock

The UN’s Security Council will host its first ever talks addressing the potential threats AI poses to global security and peace today (July 18), reports Reuters.

The UN talks come during a time where many governments around the world are scrambling to regulate the use of AI.

The talks in New York will be chaired by British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, as the UK currently holds the UN’s monthly rotating presidency.

The UK announced a £50m plan to develop AI safety projects and has clear aspirations of becoming a global leader in AI safety and regulation.

Earlier this year whilst speaking at the “AI for good” Global Summit in Geneva, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced plans to create an AI watchdog. Guterres stressed that AI must benefit everyone, including the third of the global population that remain offline.

Whilst recognising the risk potential AI has, Guterres also acknowledged that AI can help facilitate the achieving of Sustainable Development Goals.

Whilst AI becomes more ubiquitous in the tech sector, GlobalData research also shows that AI is increasingly being used in the Financial, Healthcare and Retail sectors.

In total, GlobalData’s thematic intelligence report into Artificial Intelligence, estimates the total global market to be worth $383.3bn by 2030. This enormous growth will add extra pressure on regulatory bodies as they govern the use of AI.