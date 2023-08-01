In the British technology industry, there were 21 private equity deals announced in Q2 2023, worth a total value of $50.5m, according to GlobalData’s Deals Database. The $11.6m institutional buy-out (ibo) resulting it by YFM Equity Partners was the industry’s largest disclosed deal. A thorough analysis of the disruptive themes, the M&A activity and most notable deals are included in GlobalData’s Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes report. Buy the report here.

In value terms, private equity deal activity in The UK decreased by 54% in Q2 2023 compared with the previous quarter’s total of $109.9m and fell by 65% as compared to Q2 2022. Related deal volume decreased by 25% in Q2 2023 versus the previous quarter and was 19% lower than in Q2 2022.

The top-ranked financial advisors supporting these private equity deals in The UK in Q2 2023 were PricewaterhouseCoopers International; Alantra Partners; BDO International with 5, 4, 3 deals respectively.

The top-ranked legal advisorss supporting these private equity deals in The UK Q2 2023 were Hill Dickinson; Addleshaw Goddard; Brabners with 6, 4, 2 deals respectively.

GlobalData's Tech, Media and Telecom (TMT) Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes