Tieto, a Nordic IT services company, has set a net-zero target of reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from its 2020 baseline by the end of 2025. In FY2022, the company reported total GHG scope 1 emissions of 232 tCO2e and location-based scope 2 emissions of 7803 tCO2e and market-based scope 2 emissions of 2785 tCO2e. Its total scope 3 emissions were at 232,507 tCO2e. The company has a target to achieve 80% reduction in scope 1 and 2 CO2 emissions by FY2023.



Tieto has made significant progress in reducing energy-related greenhouse gas emissions by achieving a 70% reduction from the base year 2020. The company has set an ambitious target to use 100% renewable and carbon-free electricity in its offices and data centers by 2023, with a strong result of 95% renewable electricity in 2022. By committing to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), Tieto aims to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90% by 2026, increase the sourcing of renewable electricity to 100%, and reduce scope 3 emissions from business travel by 47% per full-time employee by 2030. Additionally, Tieto is actively engaging its supply chain, with a goal to have 70% of its suppliers adopt science-based targets by 2026. These commitments demonstrate Tieto's dedication to carbon neutrality and sustainability throughout its operations and value chain.



In conclusion, Tieto has set ambitious net-zero targets and specific goals related to reducing scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions. Tieto has already achieved significant reductions in CO2 emissions and plans to continue investing in renewable energy and energy-efficient solutions such as promoting sustainable transportation to achieve its net-zero targets. Tieto has already achieved a reduction in CO2 emissions from its own operations since 2008 and has been recognized as a leader in sustainability by various organizations.