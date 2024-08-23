Google has come under fire recently with both a court ruling and speculation around AI threatening Google’s position as the leading search engine – but could TikTok pose a greater threat?
On 5 August, the US Justice Department ruled that Google was illegally controlling the search market, in part by paying billions of dollars a year to companies like Apple to be the default search engine on Apple devices.
Reports have also been widely circulating that the search dominance Google currently holds could be under attack from new AI driven tools such as ChatGPT, more so than the threat of regulators.
Where does this leave the app that started as a place to mimic dance trends and has since taken the social media industry by storm, celebrating almost five billion downloads?
GenZ’s preference for TikTok threatens Google
Nearly one in ten Gen Zers are more likely to rely on TikTok than Google as a search engine, according to a report earlier this year by ADOBE, along with two in five US adults.
Research and analysis company GlobalData reports that Gen Z expects a more personalised approach to online browsing, especially for ecommerce.
A report on the behaviour of Gen Z states: “Having grown up in a world of hyper-personalised advertisements and content, Gen Z has become accustomed to a more intimate relationship with brands and shopping platforms.
“Gen Z will continue to expect quick, personalised, and engaging efforts from companies to win them over.”
This could be one possible explanation for the move towards TikTok as a search function over Google.
Users, especially the Gen Z cohort, are looking for personalised search results, but the search history and tracking cookies within Google cannot match the social platform’s algorithms.
According to TikTok’s own data, 74% of Gen Z platform users perceive TikTok creators as reliable, meaning that it is not just personalisation that gives TikTok an advantage, but the authenticity behind its content creators.
Cassie Gasson, Co-CEO of AI powered LMS company Thrive said: “The growing trend of social media users utilising TikTok as a search engine reflects a broader shift in user behaviour towards platforms that offer quick, visual, and easily digestible information.
“TikTok’s popularity as a search tool is largely driven by its engaging and intuitive content delivery, leveraging short-form videos to cater to users seeking bite-sized, visually appealing information.”
GenZ’s short attention span
The primary reason for users choosing TikTok as their preferred search engine in the Abode report was that ‘the short video format is more informative and digestible’ as well as users enjoying the storytelling aspect of TikTok videos.
The Adobe report ‘Using TikTok as a Search Engine’ surveyed 808 consumers as well as 251 business owners to determine how businesses are adapting their marketing strategies to address search intent on TikTok.
Another area where Google might not be able to compete with search traffic on TikTok is the wealth of educational content served up directly on the platform, as opposed to via YouTube videos.
Gasson adds: “The platform is packed with educational content that teaches people something new – whether it’s life hacks, how-to videos or demonstrating a new product. With over 7 billion views for educational content under #LearnOnTikTok, it’s transforming the way people access information, beyond just entertainment.”
This is backed up by TikTok’s own data which states that 70% of Gen Z TikTok users say they are inspired by the platform to search for course/diploma and certificate content.
Thomas Walters, Europe CEO and co-founder of marketing company Billion Dollar Boy said: “Consumers have become accustomed to receiving recommended content which is based on an algorithmic analysis of a user’s behaviour and preferences, rather than the editorially curated feeds of traditional search engines and mainstream news outlets.
“That means users are being fed information that appeals to their interests, making search results pages on social media more relevant to each individual user.”
If users continue to prefer TikTok’s customised social media feed for their search queries, as well as the AI boom, alongside the need to water-down its current monopoly, Google could find its market share weakening in the coming years.