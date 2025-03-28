TikTok Shop allows users to host livestreams to sell items and earn commissions. Credit: farzand01 / Shutterstock.com

TikTok Shop, the e-commerce platform of the social media app TikTok, will expand its European presence by launching in France, Germany, and Italy on 31 March 2025, Reuters reported.

In an interview with the news publication, TikTok Shop UK operations head Jan Wilk said: “In France, Germany, and Italy, we are already working with merchants to get their products listed on the platform and TikTok Shop will be available to our TikTok users from next Monday.”

“My own expectation for Europe is to launch with more speed than we did in the UK, because in the UK four years ago this model was very new, we had to do a lot of education, we had to try out a lot of things to get the right fit.”

The shopping arm has been operational in the UK since 2021 and launched in the US in September 2023, experiencing strong sales during the holiday season, the publication said.

TikTok Shop is claimed to be actively recruiting Europe-based sellers, with Carrefour joining in France, and AboutYou and Cosnova participating in Germany.

The platform, known for discounted products, allows users to host livestreams to sell items and earn commissions.

This move comes as TikTok faces a potential shutdown in the US unless its Chinese owner, ByteDance, secures an American buyer.

Trump also mentioned the possibility of extending the 5 April deadline for finding a non-Chinese buyer.

In January 2025, he postponed the implementation of a law passed under the previous government, which mandated the sale or ban of TikTok on national security grounds.