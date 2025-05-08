Toloka supports clients including Amazon, Microsoft, Anthropic, and Shopify. Credit: BOY ANTHONY/Shutterstock.com.

Dutch AI data solutions company Toloka has secured investment from Bezos Expeditions, the investment arm of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The funding round was announced by Nebius Group, Toloka’s parent company.

Toloka intends to use the funds to scale operations and sharpen its strategic focus amid rising global demand for reliable AI data solutions.

The investment round also saw participation from Shopify CTO Mikhail Parakhin, who will assume the role of executive chairman of Toloka’s newly formed board of directors.

Following the deal, Nebius will retain a majority economic stake in Toloka but give up majority voting control.

This move is intended to give the company greater independence while allowing Nebius to focus on its core AI infrastructure business.

Megorskaya said: “This investment marks a pivotal moment for Toloka as we enter a new phase of growth.

“With strong financial backing from strategic investors who deeply understand the AI landscape, we’re now positioned to significantly scale our technological innovations at the critical intersection of human expertise and AI capabilities.

Toloka started as a crowd-sourced data labelling platform and now supports clients including Amazon, Microsoft, Anthropic, and Shopify.

The company specialises in safety evaluation, red teaming, and other services aimed at improving the reliability of AI systems.

Parakhin said: “The demand for world-class AI data expertise is more urgent than ever. Toloka is uniquely positioned to meet this need, distinguished by its excellent engineering, strong research reputation, and proven ability to blend ML expertise with managing humans at scale and with scientific rigour.

“I’m excited to be joining Toloka to help the company seize the opportunity to help shape the next chapter of our industry.”

Arkady Volozh, CEO of Nebius, and Charles Ryan, a non-executive director, will join Toloka’s board as non-executive directors.