Location technology specialist TomTom is expanding its existing partnership with Microsoft to bring generative AI (GenAI) to the automotive industry.
Based on Microsoft’s Azure cloud service, TomTom’s AI-powered voice assistant will provide drivers with infotainment, location and vehicle commands. Aircon, windows and radio will all be able to be voice controlled by the assistant.
The voice assistant is essentially a large language model (LLM) for drivers to use hand-free and will be included in TomTom’s Digital Cockpit infotainment platform.
“With this next generation of AI, we have a unique opportunity to accelerate innovation across the entire automotive sector,” stated Dominik Wee, Microsoft’s VP for manufacturing and mobility.
“This integration will enable OEMs to offer highly differentiated and unique cockpit experiences, while preserving their unique brand identity,” Wee said.
TomTom originally began its partnership with Microsoft in 2016 to provide mapping data and services to Microsoft’s first-party location products.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
There may soon be competition to become the ubiquitous automotive voice assistant.
In November, Amazon announced a partnership with Hyundai which not only made newer Hyundai models available to purchase on Amazon’s website, but Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa will also be available in Hyundai cars.
By 2030, research analyst company GlobalData forecasts that the total global AI market will soon be worth over $900bn.