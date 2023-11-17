Hyundai and Amazon have announced that Hyundai car models will be available to purchase on the e-commerce giant’s US site in 2024.
The announcement is part of a broader collaboration between the two companies that will make Amazon Web Service its preferred cloud provider, as well as fitting Amazon’s virtual assistant Alexa into next-generation Hyundai vehicles.
From 2024, auto traders will be able to sell Hyundai cars via Amazon’s site where users will be able to filter out vehicle types and colours like they do on existing Amazon products.
E-commerce has grown exponentially in recent years. Research company GlobalData’s E-commerce – Thematic Intelligence report (2023) states that the total world market for e-commerce grew at a compound annual growth rate of 15% between the years 2016 and 2022, reaching a total worth of $5.9trn.
GlobalData forecasts that the sector could be worth more than $9trn by 2027.
Head of marketing at UK car dealership group Big Motoring World Ian Hajyzamanali was not convinced by the prospect of a complete overhaul of the automotive industry following the partnership.
Hajyzamanali told Verdict that although the Covid-19 pandemic acted as a catalyst for online car dealership, there has since been a return to physical dealerships as lockdowns lifted.
However, he said that both the automotive industry and e-commerce work on incredibly tight price margins.
“Amazon is a major player in the world of e-commerce and so no doubt this will have an impact; however, I do not envisage a revolution but instead an evolution,” Hajyzamanali stated.