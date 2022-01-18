GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its global league tables for top 10 legal advisers in technology, media & telecom (TMT) sector by value and volume for 2021 in its report, ‘Global and Technology, Media & Telecom M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables 2021’.

According to GlobalData’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) report, a total of 12,585 M&A deals were announced in the sector during 2021, while deal value for the sector grew by 22.2%, from $1 trillion in 2020 to $1.3 trillion in 2021.

Top advisers by value and volume

Kirkland & Ellis became the top M&A legal adviser in the TMT sector for 2021 by both value and volume. Kirkland & Ellis advised on 360 deals valued at $192.2bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Kirkland & Ellis was the clear winner in terms of deal volume and value. It was the only firm that managed to advise on more than 300 deals during 2021, with the deals worth just shy of $200 billion.”

Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison took the second spot in the value table, with 101 deals valued at $174.5bn; followed by Latham & Watkins, with 215 deals worth $153bn; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, with 128 deals worth $146.2bn; and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, with 84 deals worth $143.8bn.

Latham & Watkins secured the second place in the volume table. It was followed by Willkie Farr & Gallagher, with 208 deals worth $45bn; Fenwick & West with 146 deals worth $31.6bn; and Baker McKenzie, with 142 deals worth $28.4bn.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.