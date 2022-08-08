Top tweets: Senpower Transformer toy – and more

Credit: Faiz Zaki Shutterstock

Verdict lists five of the top tweets on robotics in Q2 2022 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 375 robotics experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

The most popular tweets on robotics in Q2 2022: Top five

1. Massimo’s tweet on Senpower’s self-transforming Transformer toys

Massimo, a technology expert, shared an article on the Chinese robot manufacturer Senpower building a self-transforming Transformer model, allowing them to convert between a standing toy and truck on its own. The makers of the Optimus Prime developed this concept and evolved it into the Robosen T9 robot toy, the article detailed. This version can walk, dance, drive, pose, and has 22 programmable servo motors that allows it to learn new skills. The toy company Hasbro has now officially licensed the Transformers brand for the Robosen transformer and has got the original Optimus Prime voice actor involved to record some dialogue for it.

The Optimus Prime comprises more than 5000 high-grade elements with microchips for every joint, giving it complete control over its body and the self-transforming capability to turn into a truck, the article further noted.

China-based robot manufacturer Senpower has breathed life into a series of Transformers toys, allowing them to actually transition between standing and truck state — all on its own [read more, buy: https://t.co/6WBBECXnjQ] pic.twitter.com/cszN023cGV — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 16, 2022

Username: Massimo

Twitter handle: @Rainmaker1973

Likes: 3,118

Retweets: 416

2. Gary Marcus’s tweet on Tesla’s launch of Optimus

Gary Marcus, artificial intelligence (AI) researcher and CEO of technology company Robust.AI, shared an article on automotive company Tesla starting the production of the humanoid robot known as Optimus as early as next year. Although Musk claimed that Optimus will eventually be able to anything humans can do, AI experts have their doubts, the article detailed. According to Marcus, no robot will be able to do human tasks by the end of 2023. The electric vehicle (EV) maker first introduced the robot, known as the Tesla Bot, on its AI Day in August 2021, announcing that it will be a general-purpose machine capable of doing many tasks, the article noted.

Tesla is yet to reveal a working prototype of the robot, and it is unclear how sophisticated the Optimus is going to be. However, Musk claimed that the robot will be a multifunctional device that will bring an age of abundance. He also suggested that it will be safe, and that it will be based on the same chips and sensors that the company’s cars use for its self-driving features. The Optimus is five foot eight inches tall, and has a screen at head-height for beneficial information, Musk stated.

The chance that @elonmusk will deliver a robot that can come close to doing all human tasks next year is indistinguishable from zero.



My comment to @CNBC: https://t.co/ZeOP3vqIAu pic.twitter.com/W4pQMlR2F4 — Gary Marcus 🇺🇦 (@GaryMarcus) April 8, 2022

Username: Gary Marcus

Twitter handle: @GaryMarcus

Likes: 246

Retweets: 40

3. Vala Afshar’s tweet Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot

Vala Afshar, chief digital evangelist at the technology company Salesforce, tweeted on the possibilities of robotic movements and skill in the next decade being unimaginable. He shared a video on the robotics company Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot doing parkour. The robot was launched in 2013, and was originally designed to carry out dangerous tasks for humans, such as search and rescue missions or tending to a nuclear reactor during a meltdown. These tasks require exceptional mobility, which is the reason why Boston Dynamics is making the robot do parkour, the video demonstrated.

The company believes that parkour is an ideal test activity for the Atlas, which allows it to engage the whole body and to maintain the robot’s balance, thereby enhancing the robot’s athletic performance, the video highlighted. The parkour test pushed the Atlas to the limits to understand how well the robot could survive falls, and get back up after stumbling. However, the company’s goal is not to create a robot that can backflip or do the parkour, but to understand how well a robot can imitate humans and respond to different situations and environments, the video illustrated.

The possibilities of robot movements and dexterity in a next decade is unimaginable pic.twitter.com/Ud3bVCth65 — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) April 23, 2022

Username: Vala Afshar

Twitter handle: @ValaAfshar

Likes: 214

Retweets: 68

4. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on robots cleaning solar panels

Ronald van Loon, CEO of the Intelligent World, an influencer network that connects businesses and experts to audiences, shared a video on robots cleaning solar panels so that they can absorb more sunlight. Israeli-based robotic solar cleaning solutions manufacturer Ecoppia developed the robot, which works during the night, moving back and forth along huge solar panels, removing the dust and debris with microfiber cloths and air flows. The robots work without water, saving millions of gallons, and operate independently with the help of solar energy, the video illustrated.

Dust and grime hinder the smooth functioning of solar panels and can stick to the panels when it cools at night and attracts morning dew. Even rains cannot remove the dust. On the contrary, in dry, dusty regions such as the California’s Central Valley, the cost of cleaning can quickly increase but by deploying the nightly robots solar farm operators can remove the dust before it has a chance to settle on the panels, the video demonstrated. Ecoppia’s robots can clean millions of solar panels every night at 30 major solar projects throughout the world, from Chile to India.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Likes: 74

Retweets: 43

5. Heinz V. Hoenen’s tweet on robots capable of delivering therapeutic drugs

Heinz V. Hoenen, business development, process and quality management at the global wealth manager Credit Suisse, shared a video on a team of researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Intelligent Systems having developed a tiny millipede-like robot that is capable of delivering therapeutic drugs while being mounted in the stomach. The robot climbs around in the gut to deliver therapeutic drugs, and is made of flexible metal that is controlled using a magnetic current, the video highlighted. The robot moves across the mucus-covered surface by first planting and attaching one leg, and then releasing the other leg by turning its body.

The robot can carry cargo up to three times its own size, and up to 20 times its own weight, the video illustrated. The researchers tested the robot inside a pig lung.

Username: Heinz V. Hoenen

Twitter handle: @HeinzVHoenen

Likes: 66

Retweets: 47