Following the Series D round, Torq has taken its total funding to $332m. Credit: MUNGKHOOD STUDIO/Shutterstock.com.

Torq, an Israeli company specialising in agentic AI-driven security operations, has successfully secured $140m in Series D funding, raising its valuation to $1.2bn.

The funding round was led by cybersecurity fund Merlin Ventures.

It also had participation from existing investors such as Evolution Equity Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Notable Capital, Greenfield Partners, and Insight Venture Partners.

The latest capital raise brings Torq’s total funding to $332m.

Earlier in September 2024, Torq closed a $70m Series C round, which was also led by Evolution Equity Partners. This followed an expanded Series B round in January 2024, bringing the company’s total funding in 2024 to $112m, and since its inception to $192m.

Proceeds from the Series D round will be used to expand the reach and capabilities of Torq’s AI Security Operations Centre (SOC) Platform. The platform offers solutions focused on hyperautomation, alert triage, and operational autonomy for security operations. It is designed for both enterprises and government agencies that require advanced security infrastructures.

Torq’s technology is utilised by companies including PepsiCo, Marriott, Procter & Gamble, Uber, Siemens, and Virgin Atlantic for autonomous management of security operations. This marks a shift from traditional security tools that often demand extensive tuning and professional services.

Torq CEO and co-founder Ofer Smadari said: “This funding accelerates our mission to define and dominate the AI SOC market. We are moving far beyond the constraints of legacy security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) and security information and event management (SIEM), harnessing the Agentic AI Era to deliver outcomes our customers rely on.

“Global enterprise adoption of our AI SOC Platform has validated our vision for the future of security operations. We have achieved tremendous revenue growth, with Fortune 100 customers adopting our AI agents in their SOCs for everything from investigation to response.”

Torq said that its partnership with Merlin Ventures supports the company’s growth within the US federal and public sector markets. With experience in the US government sector, Merlin Ventures assists Torq in navigating compliance requirements such as FedRAMP to scale the AI SOC Platform across national infrastructure.

Merlin Ventures managing partner Shay Michel said: “Torq is redefining security operations.

“They’ve fused automation and human judgment into a new AI SOC Platform built for asymmetric threats and real-world scale. This is why Merlin is leading the investment. Our focus now is speed—accelerating go-to-market, expanding across commercial and government markets, and building the next global category leader in AI security operations.”

Torq said that it had experienced considerable growth in 2025 due to widespread adoption of its AI agents within multinational enterprises.

Unlike legacy security solutions, Torq’s platform allows for self-service deployment of agents without additional personnel or resources.

Torq aims to provide agentic capabilities that replace outdated systems. By integrating AI agents into operations, the platform reduces alert fatigue and shifts security teams from reactive roles to strategic planning positions.

The company’s strategy involves delivering a platform designed to enhance organisational security through AI technology.