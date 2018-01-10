Amelia is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at amelia.heathman@verdict.co.uk

Some good news for the Trump administration for once: Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda are choosing Alabama as the location for their new joint car factory.

With plans to open the factory in 2021, the new plant is the first to be announced under president Donald Trump’s reign. Whilst on a state visit to Japan last November, the Republican president told Japanese manufacturers to build more cars in the US “instead of shopping them over”.

Although Toyota already has 10 other auto factories in the US, the company choose to remain in the US for the next venture. Trump can also claim a victory for this decision too – in order to fund the new Alabama factory, Toyota cut its planned investment in a facility in Mexico by 30 percent. This decision followed a tweet by the US president, threatening the company with “big border tax”.

Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico, to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or pay big border tax. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2017

According to Bloomberg, the two companies will announce the new factory in Montgomery, the capital of Alabama, today. The factory will create as many as 4,000 jobs.

Toyota is making all the announcements this week

As well as its new Alabama plant, Toyota is also in the US for CES 2018, the largest consumer electronics show in the world.

The Japanese firm has been showcasing its autonomous vehicle technology, with the e-Palette, a fully electric, self-driving “vehicle solution.”

Presenting the new vehicle, Toyota said:

“E-Pallette is one example of Toyota’s vision for autonomous business applications. E-Palette will be fully electric and will be powered by Toyota’s autonomous technology. “E-Palette will include Toyota’s Guardian technologies, which will act as a safety net. It’s an open flexible platform that can be easily adapted to support a range of uses, including ride-sharing, delivering and retail.”

The company said it was working with companies such as Amazon, Uber and Pizza Hut to deliver the e-Palette service.