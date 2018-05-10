Rachel is a Verdict reporter covering global business, finance, and politics. You can reach her at rachel.dobbs@verdict.co.uk

In the 15 months since Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States, his net approval rating has been the worst in history.

At every stage, Trump has been behind his predecessors in terms of public support, despite his claims that he is widely liked and that his approval rating matched Obama’s.

But how have levels of approval and disapproval changed throughout Trump’s presidency?

Click through the slides below to see how key events have influenced the president’s popularity.

