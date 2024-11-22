Trustero, a Silicon Valley company specialising in AI-powered security and compliance, has secured $10.35m in a Series A funding round.
Bright Pixel Capital spearheaded the funding round with participation from current investors Engineering Capital, Zetta Ventures Partners, and Vertex Ventures US.
The newly secured capital will support Trustero in developing “more powerful” AI for security and compliance, scaling operations, expanding market reach, and recruiting top-tier talent in AI engineering and GRC.
Trustero has named George Totev as chief information security officer to bolster security capabilities and steer innovation in AI-driven GRC solutions.
Totev joins Trustero from Snowflake, where he led the Customer Trust team and managed over 30 certifications and customer security compliance.
He also built Atlassian’s Risk & Compliance function and held key roles at Visa, Goldman Sachs, Symantec, and The World Bank.
Trustero CEO Phillip Liu said: “With Trustero, organisations no longer need to be weighed down by compliance. We offer human-quality, actionable GRC intelligence in seconds, without the high fees.
“The Trust Graph is our secret weapon, allowing us to ingest diverse data sources from GRC platforms, cloud providers, and more, delivering insights instantly.”
Founded in 2020, the company offers AI solutions for organisations with complex compliance needs, such as Chassi, an AI-powered analytics platform.
Companies have integrated Trustero AI into their ISO 27001 compliance programme this year.
Trustero’s technology is supported by its patented Trust Graph.
The Trust Graph serves as Trustero’s core engine, enabling rapid responses to complex security questions and conducting gap analyses across various frameworks within seconds.
It also and provide audits, evidence mapping, and remediation guidance.