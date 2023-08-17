TUI plans to leverage AI to be a leader in the future of tourism. Credit: Bradley Caslin/shutterstock.com

Travel company TUI have announced that it will incorporate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its UK mobile app.

The generative AI features will provide customers with personalised holiday recommendations, including location and restaurant suggestions.

TUI state that this feature was developed out of an experiment into generative AI by three of its tech engineers.

The company also clarified that the launch is part of a wider initiative to feature AI across its products.

The company announced they had launched an internal AI lab.

TUI’s AI lab aims to provide training and guidance to staff members and further testing of AI in post-holiday customer communications is also underway.

TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel has an optimistic outlook on generative AI.

“ChatGPT technology can help to simplify processes and services for customers or make information more easily available.” Ebel explains, “Our goal is to be a leader in the use of new technologies and to actively shape the future of tourism.”

TUI assures its customers that their data is not being shared when using the new AI features.

The company also state that safeguards and a developing team have been put in place to mitigate the potential for inappropriate generated responses. According to TUI, a constant feedback loop has been put in place to ensure the features run smoothly and uphold TUI standards.

TUI’s reassurance over data privacy is vital to customer trust.

Just this July privacy rights advocates NYOB launched a complaint towards Ryanair for its use of biometric data in its online booking system.

In a 2023 GlobalData survey, 43% of businesses stated that AI was already significantly disrupting their industries. A further 15% believed that AI would begin to disrupt their sector in the next 12 months.

As AI becomes more widely used in online holiday bookings and customer relationship management, businesses will have to ensure that they are taking precautions to uphold consumer trust.