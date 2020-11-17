Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets on robotics in October 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on robotics in October 2020

1. Evan Kirstel’s tweet on bionic gloves

Evan Kirstel, a top B2B analyst and influencer, shared a video on how a pair of bionic gloves helped an 80-year-old classical pianist, João Carlos Martins, to play the piano again. The maestro had lost dexterity in his hands due to aging and health issues.

The gloves were designed by industrial designer Ubiratan Bizarro Costa specifically for Martins. They are designed to move the pianist fingers back up after they are pressed when playing the keys on the piano.

🎹 With bionic gloves, this 80-year-old classical pianist can finally play the piano again. The maestro, João Carlos Martins, had lost dexterity in his hands due to #aging and #health complications @IrmaRaste @eViRaHealth #HealthTech #FridayInspiration pic.twitter.com/hhKEN2VuER — 📱Evan Kirstel #RemoteWork📱 (@EvanKirstel) October 23, 2020

2. Vala Afshar’s tweet on Isaac Asimov’s three laws of robotics

Vala Afshar, an author and digital marketing evangelist, shared a video on the three laws of robotics, a set of rules devised by the science fiction writer Isaac Asimov. The first law of robotics according to Asimov is that a robot should not harm a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to be harmed.

The second law is that a robot must obey instructions given by qualified persons except where such instructions would conflict with the first law, and the third law is that a robot must safeguard its own existence as long as such actions do not violate the first or second law.

In the video, Issac Asimov, who was a professor of Biochemistry at Boston Medical School, also added that a robot should go into self-destruction to follow a command or to save a human life.

Isaac Asimov explains the ‘three laws of robotics', 1965 pic.twitter.com/nwXRm1qd0S — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) October 23, 2020

3. Massimo’s tweet on the Penman robotic plotter

Massimo, a columnist at Coelum, an Italian astronomy magazine, shared an article on the Penman robotic plotter, a robotic plotting device that connects to the controller unit via a flexible flat cable. The robotic plotter can operate with three pens simultaneously using either proprietary plotter pens or with adaptors (supplied) and standard OHP pens.

The low-cost robotic plotter needs a smooth black background and a sheet of paper on which it can operate. The robot has the ability to produce text in different formats and can produce graphics for handbills and posters as well as quality graphical output. In robotic mode, it can be driven by a computer and the sensor information can be used to provide feedback on its behaviour.

1985 Penman Plotter from Acorn Computers was a robot plotter connected to the controller unit by a flexible flat cable stored tidily in the controller box and it couldtake three pens at a time [read more: https://t.co/8M3ad3Ek45] [source of the clip: https://t.co/VrQstN6Nc9] pic.twitter.com/irN8DaWYi5 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 8, 2020

4. Kohei Kurihara’s tweet on shape-changing robots

Kohei Kurihara, president of the Tokyo Chapter of Government Blockchain Association, a non-profit organisation promoting blockchain technology, shared a video on how ShapeBots could help extend the ability of an artificial intelligence (AI) assistant.

ShapeBots consist of shape-changing swarm of robots featuring modular arms. These robots can modify their shape both individually and together in the horizontal as well as vertical directions.

ShapeBots can be applied in data visualisation to help perform analysis. They can also help in providing a physical preview of a CAD design.

5. Evan Ackerman’s tweet on ceiling-mounted home robot

Evan Ackerman, a contributing editor at IEEE Spectrum, a scientific magazine, shared an article on a prototype robot developed by researchers at Toyota Research Institute. The robot can hang from the ceiling to perform all kinds of household chores such as loading the dishwasher, mopping surfaces, and clearing clutter.

By mounting from the ceiling, the innovative gantry robot can avoid the issues of moving through household objects and cramped spaces. Integration of the gantry robot into homes, however, might be a very challenging process as the system requires proper installation of all the required elements in the ceiling for the robot to work.

Toyota Research Demonstrates Ceiling-Mounted Home Robothttps://t.co/4BdJJUyyX0 — Evan Ackerman (@BotJunkie) September 30, 2020

6. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on microscopic robots

Ronald van Loon, principal analyst and CEO of Intelligent World, shared a video of four-legged tiny robots developed by scientists at Cornell University. The robots are smaller than the cross-section of a human hair and are invisible to the naked eye.

The robots feature front and back legs that fold up underneath. By applying small voltages to these legs, researchers were able to bend them enabling the robots to move forward.

Scientists hope that these robots can be used as small microsurgery devices. By injecting these robots into the body, scientists hope that they can track and destroy cancer cells.

7. Harold Sinnott’s tweet on a warehouse manned by robots

Harold Sinnott, a social media and digital marketing consultant, shared a video on how a smart warehouse is equipped by 60 cutting-edge robots. Developed by Quicktron, a robotics company, these robots provide workbin handling solutions including transfer and storage.

The robots move goods to human workers who then arrange the products to be packed and delivered to the customers. They can be applied to various industries including food, e-commerce, and clothing and retail.

8. Marcell Vollmer’s tweet on Pop.Up flying autonomous vehicle concept

Marcell Vollmer, partner at Boston Consulting Group, a consulting firm, shared a video on Pop.Up, a fully autonomous vehicle system, which was unveiled by Italdesign and Airbus during the 87th Geneva International Motor Show.

The Pop.Up system includes a passenger capsule that links to a ground or air vehicle. The system combines both self-driving cars and drones whereby modular pods can connect to both detachable wheels as well as flying drones.

9. Spiros Margaris’s tweet on China’s robotic manufacturing edge

Spiros Margaris, the founder of Margaris Ventures, a venture capital firm, shared an article on how China is advancing its manufacturing capabilities by implementing robotic manufacturing technology.

Companies in the US have been shifted manufacturing to countries such as Vietnam, India and Mexico, while China developed a manufacturing edge. These manufacturing jobs may eventually have to be shifted back to the US considering the disruption caused by the pandemic to supply chains.

The article also noted that China’s robotic edge could drive US companies to deploy AI-based manufacturing robotics, which will automatically cut down manufacturing jobs for humans.

10. Andra Keay’s tweet on the role of women in robotics

Andra Keay, the Managing Director of Silicon Valley Robotics, shared an article on a list of thirty women who have showcased a wide range of roles in robotics. The list features women who are researchers, industry leaders, and artists including 13-year old Avye Couloute, the founder of Girls Into Coding, a community interest company, and Bala Krishnamurthy who worked with Joseph Engelberger, the father of robotics, in the 1970s and 1980s.

The list reflects the achievements of women in the field of robotics and covers women in robotics in countries such as China, Japan, Malaysia, Israel, Australia, Canada, US, UK, Switzerland, Israel, Norway, Spain, the Netherlands, India and Iran.

svrobo: Happy Ada Lovelace Day! Here are 30 amazing women in robotics you need to know about – building the future! #womeninrobotics #ibuildrobots #ibuildthefuture https://t.co/NwNpqfunGy pic.twitter.com/rIbHaLsCRx — Andra Keay (@RobotLaunch) October 13, 2020

